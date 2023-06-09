Piper Sandler Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $141.00 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.