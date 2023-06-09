Piper Sandler Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.
Celsius Stock Performance
NASDAQ CELH opened at $141.00 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
