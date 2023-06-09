Piper Sandler Trims OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Target Price to $12.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.