Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $122,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. 132,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.