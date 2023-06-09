Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 86,941 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,941 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exagen were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.18. 379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,302. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

