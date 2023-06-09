Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 13,824 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,914. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

