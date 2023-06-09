Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,789 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

ADM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 726,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,029. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

