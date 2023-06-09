Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 636,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 38.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 307,071 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 318.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,109 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.9 %

ACTG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.55. 51,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,013. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Insider Activity at Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Company Profile



Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.



