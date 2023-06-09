Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 73.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Markforged by 246.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,796.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Assaf Zipori acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shai Terem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,796.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Markforged Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.24.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

