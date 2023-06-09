Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,723. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

