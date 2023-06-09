Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 153,929 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,929 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Andersons worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE remained flat at $43.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

