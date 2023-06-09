Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 29,201 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 683,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,950. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. 48,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

