Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Boosted by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Power Integrations worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,820 shares of company stock worth $5,374,798 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. 371,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,317. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

