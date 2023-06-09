Premier Investments Limited (PMV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.70 on July 25th

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Premier Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.

Premier Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

