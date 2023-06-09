Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Trading Down 1.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 2,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.
Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
