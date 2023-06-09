Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 3,000 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Universal Price Performance
NYSE:UVV opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $62.15.
Universal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 63.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
