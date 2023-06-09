Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 3,000 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UVV opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

