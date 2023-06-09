Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

