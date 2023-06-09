Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.71% of Primerica worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRI opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.