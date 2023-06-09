Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

