Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,325 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,379. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.26. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

