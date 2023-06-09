Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 2,847 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.47. 36,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

