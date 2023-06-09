Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $432,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,497,000 after acquiring an additional 123,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

