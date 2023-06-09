Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,111. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

