Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,423. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.