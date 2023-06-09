Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 17,795 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 334,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.