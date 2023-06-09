Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $349,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

