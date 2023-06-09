Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $382,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.54. 204,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,500. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.