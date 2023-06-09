Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $476,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 188,627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

