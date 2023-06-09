Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.69. 640,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89. The company has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

