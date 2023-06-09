Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.05. 48,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,398. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

