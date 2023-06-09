Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,076 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,823. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

