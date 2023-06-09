Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 3,875 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Municipal Income comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 2.14% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF stock remained flat at $6.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

