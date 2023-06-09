Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thomas Bartrum sold 68 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $49,671.58.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. 3,054,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

