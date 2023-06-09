ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.91. 311,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 322,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of -285.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.