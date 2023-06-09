ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Up 0.9%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.53. 7,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 849% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

