ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. 17,533,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 60,522,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 223,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

