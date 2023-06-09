Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

