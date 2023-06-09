PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 346,136 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 228.72% and a negative return on equity of 142.15%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

