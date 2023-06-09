PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 35%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 35% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 91,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 44,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PureBase Stock Down 23.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About PureBase

(Get Rating)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. The firm offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based products. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.