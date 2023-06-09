Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,329 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

