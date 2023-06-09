Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 35,058 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 3,715,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

