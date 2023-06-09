Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $822,592,000 after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,537,000 after acquiring an additional 291,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $91.66. 4,292,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,374,316. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

