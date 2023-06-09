Qtron Investments LLC Buys 297,354 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 4.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,234 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

