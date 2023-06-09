Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,104,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 353,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

