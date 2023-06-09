Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,842,000 after acquiring an additional 463,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.85 on Friday, reaching $458.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $466.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

