Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,653,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339,867. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

