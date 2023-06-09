Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $244.10 million and $23.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00008816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.82 or 0.06937850 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00034870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,691,268 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

