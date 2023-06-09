QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

