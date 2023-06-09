Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down to $128.35

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.35, but opened at $125.40. Qualys shares last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 71,141 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,646 shares of company stock worth $4,351,891 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Qualys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

