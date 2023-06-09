Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down to $128.35

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.35, but opened at $125.40. Qualys shares last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 71,141 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.
Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Qualys
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Qualys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.