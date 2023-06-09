Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 18,195 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

NYSE:K traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 587,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

