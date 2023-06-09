Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Performance

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.24. 107,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

